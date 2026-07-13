Fraud thrives where there is no ‘capable guardian’ – e-Crime Bureau founder

Founder and Executive Chair of e-Crime Bureau, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, says digital fraud thrives when users lack awareness and institutions fail to build strong systems to detect and prevent attacks.

He says Ghana’s digital economy needs more “capable guardians” to protect consumers as more people use mobile money, banking apps, online marketplaces and social media platforms for everyday transactions.

“Fraud thrives where there is no capable guardian. A capable guardian is the awareness, system or capacity that helps detect and prevent fraud,” Dr. Antwi-Boasiako said.

He spoke in a yet-to-be-aired documentary, “The Trust Crisis,” ahead of the maiden Digital Economy Forum under the theme, “The Trust Crisis: Why Fraud Is Holding Back Ghana’s Digital Economy.”

The thought-leadership platform, an initiative of Hubtel, will air on JoyNews and Joy FM on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 8 p.m.

The forum will bring together regulators, banks, fintech companies, telecommunications firms, cybersecurity experts, businesses and consumers to examine how fraud is affecting public confidence in Ghana’s digital economy.

Dr. Antwi-Boasiako said digital fraud cannot be understood only as a technology problem. It also grows out of weak public awareness, poor detection systems, low deterrence and gaps in institutional response.

He said fraudsters make calculated decisions based on reward, detection and enforcement.

“The lack of awareness of the risks and schemes being used by cybercriminals puts users of digital platforms in danger. In criminology, we refer to rational choice theory. Criminals are not stupid. They make calculated decisions based on clear goals. They act when the chance of detection is low and the reward is high,” he indicated.

He said the internet gives criminals cover, while digital payment platforms can give them quick financial benefit.

According to him, fraudsters are further encouraged when detection and deterrence appear weak.

“The internet provides a kind of cover. There is also the element of reward. If I am able to deceive you into sending money to my mobile money account, I can quickly withdraw it. There is instant financial benefit to the criminal. They also act when they believe detection and deterrence are almost non-existent. When enforcement is weak, from investigation and prosecution standpoints, they take advantage of that,” he added.

His comments come as Ghana’s digital payment ecosystem continues to expand.

The Bank of Ghana’s 2024 Payment Systems Oversight Annual Report says Ghana’s payment landscape remained buoyant and robust in 2024 as adoption of digital payments increased. The central bank said it focused on effective oversight of players within the space to ensure that risks associated with digital payments were kept at a minimum.

Available data from the report shows mobile money transaction values reached about GH¢3.01 trillion in 2024, up from GH¢1.92 trillion in 2023. Transaction volumes also rose to 8.1 billion in 2024, from 6.8 billion in 2023.

But the scale of adoption has also increased exposure to fraud.

The Bank of Ghana’s 2024 fraud report says banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions and payment service providers recorded attempted and successful fraudulent activities from January to December 2024.

The Ghana Association of Banks’ overview of the report shows payment service providers recorded 15,673 fraud cases in 2024, while the value at risk in the sector rose by 18 percent to about GH¢19 million.

Dr. Antwi-Boasiako said that these numbers show why Ghana must invest not only in digital payment growth, but also in the systems that protect users.

He said a capable guardian can take different forms: a user who understands fraud tactics, a business that verifies its online channels, a payment platform that detects unusual behaviour, a regulator that enforces standards, or a law-enforcement system that can investigate and prosecute offenders.

Without these layers of protection, he said criminals will continue to exploit the weakest point in the chain.

The e-Crime Bureau boss further said impersonation is one of the common fraud types confronting users.

He said fraudsters are also impersonating brands and service providers to deceive customers who transact online.

That form of fraud is particularly dangerous because many consumers now rely on social media pages, WhatsApp numbers and online platforms to identify businesses and make payments.

Government, businesses and digital service providers must all play a role in building the capable guardians needed to protect Ghana’s digital economy.

“All of this happens within a social and cultural context. Government has a responsibility, individuals have a responsibility, and institutions that provide digital services also have a responsibility to protect consumers. It requires collective action,” he said.

The issue will be central to discussions at the maiden Digital Economy Forum as stakeholders examine why fraud is weakening trust in digital payments.

As Ghana pushes more citizens into the digital economy, Dr. Antwi-Boasiako’s warns that fraud will continue to thrive unless users, systems and institutions become strong enough to detect and prevent it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.