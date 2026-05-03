Invest in power systems security architecture for reliable electricity supply – Energy expert urges gov’t

Energy policy analyst, Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, is calling on government to urgently prioritise investment in resilient power systems security architecture, warning that reliable electricity supply can no longer depend solely on power generation capacity.

According to him, Ghana may possess sufficient installed generation capacity, yet still experience persistent outages if critical areas such as grid resilience, cybersecurity, fuel supply systems, transmission infrastructure, operational coordination and emergency response mechanisms remain weak.

In a detailed policy paper on resilient power systems security, Dr. Apetorgbor argued that the country’s electricity reliability challenges extend beyond the traditional debate about “more megawatts” and must now be approached through a broader national security and infrastructure resilience lens.

“Reliable electricity supply is no longer only a question of generation capacity,” he stressed, explaining that a modern electricity system must be capable of anticipating threats, absorbing shocks, isolating faults and recovering quickly under pressure.

He referenced Ghana’s 2024 power outlook, which projected a system peak demand of about 3,788 megawatts against installed capacity exceeding 5,000 megawatts.

Despite this, he noted that maintenance constraints and fuel supply challenges continue to threaten supply reliability, exposing deeper vulnerabilities within the country’s power architecture.

Dr. Apetorgbor warned that modern electricity systems have become increasingly digitalised and interconnected, exposing critical infrastructure to cyber threats, operational disruptions, vandalism, communication failures and climate-related disasters.

He explained that power system security today goes beyond transformers and transmission lines and must include cybersecurity experts, telecom engineers, emergency planners, regulators, financiers and national security agencies working together within an integrated framework.

“The priority must now shift from a narrow ‘more megawatts’ strategy to a broader secure, intelligent, flexible and resilient power system strategy,” he stated.

The energy expert emphasised that government must invest heavily in technologies capable of protecting the entire electricity value chain — from generation and transmission to distribution, fuel supply, metering systems and emergency recovery infrastructure.

He also pointed to reliability indicators showing that although Ghana has recorded improvements in electricity distribution between 2018 and 2023, power distributors such as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) still failed to meet critical outage frequency benchmarks in several operational areas.

According to him, this demonstrates the urgent need for deeper investment in distribution automation, smart metering, outage management systems and fault isolation technologies.

Cybersecurity now central to energy security

Dr. Apetorgbor further warned that Ghana’s power infrastructure must now be treated as a cyber-physical system due to the growing dependence on digital platforms including SCADA systems, smart meters, telecom networks and remote operational technologies.

He called for the establishment of a dedicated Power Sector Cybersecurity and Operational Technology Security Programme to monitor cyber threats across the electricity sector in real time.

Among the measures he proposed are mandatory cybersecurity standards for utilities and independent power producers, stricter separation between corporate IT systems and operational control systems, regular cyber-risk audits and national incident-response simulations.

He noted that countries globally are increasingly treating electricity cybersecurity as part of national security because attacks on power systems can cripple hospitals, industries, banking services, telecommunications and water supply systems.

Beyond cybersecurity, Dr. Apetorgbor stressed the need for stronger physical protection of power assets such as substations, transformers, transmission towers, fuel pipelines and control centres.

He proposed investment in intelligent surveillance systems, thermal cameras, drone inspections, GIS-based asset monitoring and rapid-response coordination with national security agencies.

“The security of transmission towers and substations must be treated with the same seriousness as airports, ports and financial infrastructure,” he argued.

The policy analyst also advocated accelerated investment in grid automation technologies to improve fault detection and service restoration.

These include advanced metering infrastructure, digital substations, feeder automation systems, wide-area monitoring systems and modern energy management platforms capable of providing utilities with real-time operational visibility.

Without these technologies, he warned, utilities continue to operate “blindly or semi-blindly,” relying heavily on customer complaints before responding to outages.

“With these technologies, the system becomes intelligent, predictive and more self-healing,” he stated.

Dr. Apetorgbor described fuel security as one of the most critical risks to electricity reliability in Ghana’s thermal-dependent power system.

He noted that disruptions in gas supply could shut down several thermal plants simultaneously, worsening power instability.

To address this, he proposed a formal Fuel Security and Power Reliability Protocol, including strategic fuel reserves, dual-fuel systems, emergency financing arrangements and stronger coordination between fuel suppliers and power plants.

“A country cannot promise reliable electricity while leaving fuel supply to chance,” he cautioned.

The energy expert further linked power reliability to the financial health of utilities, warning that financially distressed institutions often postpone critical maintenance and resilience investments until system failures become severe.

He therefore urged government to pursue financially sustainable but socially sensitive electricity tariffs, improve public-sector bill payment discipline and strengthen utility balance sheets to support long-term investments.

According to him, prevention remains far cheaper than system collapse.

As part of his recommendations, Dr. Apetorgbor called for the establishment of a National Power System Resilience and Security Investment Programme focused on cybersecurity, transmission resilience, distribution automation, fuel security, physical asset protection and institutional coordination.

He said such a programme could be financed through public-private partnerships, concessional financing, climate finance and strategic government investment.

He maintained that while private sector participation remains important, government must lead the overall security architecture because electricity infrastructure is a strategic national asset.

“Reliable electricity is the foundation of industrialisation, healthcare, education, banking, manufacturing and digitalisation,” he stressed.

Dr. Apetorgbor concluded that Ghana’s ambition to build a 24-hour economy can only succeed if the country first develops a secure, intelligent and resilient 24-hour power system.

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