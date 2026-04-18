Ghana Athletics president expresses concern over readiness for African Athletics Championships

Audio By Carbonatix
The President of the Ghana Athletics, Bawah Fuseini, has raised concerns over preparations for the upcoming 24th Senior Athletics Championship set to be hosted in Accra.
The five-day event, scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium, is expected to attract top athletes from across Africa competing for continental honours.
With just three weeks to go before the competition begins, Fuseini says delays in securing government authorisation for the release of funds are affecting final preparations.
“We have about three weeks to the competition and the authorisation hasn’t been done. It is the first time in my years as Athletics President that I am worried because of how slowly things are moving,” he said in an interview with JoySports.
He added that Kofi Adams, the Minister for Sports, has been making efforts to resolve the situation.
“The Sports Minister has been following up and doing all he can to get this passed,” Fuseini noted.
Despite the setback, the Athletics Association insists that most logistical arrangements are already in place, with the pending authorisation described as the final step.
“We are sorted in terms of logistics. The stadium is ready, equipment is in place, and technical officials have been secured. Everything that does not require financial clearance has been completed. If we receive the authorization today, we can be fully ready by next weekend,” he assured.
The 24th Senior Athletics Championship is set to run from 12 to 17 May 2026 in Accra.
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