“We used it to test our officiating officials’ readiness” – Bawah Fuseini after CAA Athletics event

Audio By Carbonatix
President of the Ghana Athletics Association, Bawah Fuseini, has expressed satisfaction with the performance of officials during the CAA African Athletics event held at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday, April 11, 2026.
The competition formed part of Ghana’s preparations ahead of the African Athletics Championships scheduled for May 12, with organisers using the event to assess readiness across key areas, particularly officiating.
“The competition was top notch, we used it to test our officiating officials’ readiness for the African Championship,” Fuseini told JoySports.
He added that the presence and assessment of officials from the Confederation of African Athletics further validated the quality of work done.
“And to work as such with the Confederation of African Athletics CEO, he gave them pass mark, so in terms of officiating we are very ready for the African Championship,” he said.
Despite the positive feedback, Fuseini remained cautiously optimistic as Ghana finalises preparations for the continental showpiece.
“We are just praying and hoping that everything should not go wrong from now till the 12th of May,” he added.
Ghana is set to host the rest of the continent, with some of Africa’s top athletes expected to compete at the African Senior Athletics Championships.
Among the headline names are Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, who are expected to feature.
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