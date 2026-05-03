Pastor Ansah: Ghana’s TikTok sensation blending pulpit and humour 

In an era where digital platforms such as TikTok are reshaping influence, Isaac Gyamfi Ansah, widely known as Pastor Ansah, is carving a niche for himself in the comedy industry.

The 36-year-old is an Associate Pastor at King of Glory Covenant Chapel at Ofankor in Accra, where he has ministered for the past nine years.

In 2025, he began creating short comedic skits on social media, content that quickly resonated with audiences for its blend of satire and moral undertones.

His skits often explore themes such as relationships, societal expectations and everyday struggles, all delivered with a light-hearted yet thought-provoking touch.

In his widely popular “Osofo Maame” series, Pastor Ansah addresses the challenges of marriage for religious leaders.

Speaking in an interview with Lord Kweku Sekyi, Pastor Ansah noted that despite his growing fame, he remains grounded in his personal life as a husband and father of two.

He said the majority of his jokes come from his interactions at home, adding that his ‘Osofo Maame’ monologues have become extremely popular and gained him thousands of followers online.

“People recognise me wherever I go because of my content on social media. I am very grateful to God.”

According to Pastor Ansah, the attention he receives online has also opened up new business opportunities; he is set to embark on his first international comedy tour in Turkey from June 28 to July 5, 2026.

Before fully embracing ministry and entertainment, Pastor Ansah was a marketing manager for a Ghanaian beauty care brand.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Ternopil National Technical University in Ukraine.

Beyond comedy skits, Pastor Ansah has also made strides in music, releasing two songs, including the widely successful “Marry Me”, which has surpassed five million streams.

True to his style, his music incorporates satire to highlight social issues, especially around marriage.

In addition to his online presence and live performances, Pastor Ansah headlines his own annual comedy event, dubbed Anointed and Funny.

The most recent 2026 edition was held on April 5 at Perez Chapel, Dzorwulu, Accra, featuring other popular comedians such as Foster Romanus, Parrot Mouth and Jeneral Ntatia.

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