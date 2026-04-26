“My career had its major kick off from Ghana” – Klint Da Drunk

Nigerian comedian Klint Da Drunk has expressed gratitude to Ghana for playing a pivotal role in his career.

He told Kwame Dadzie in an interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z that his comedy career took off significantly when he performed in Ghana.

“But one thing is for sure. My career had its major kick off from Ghana and I will for ever be grateful to Ghana for it. I am not joking.

When I came to Ghana and I performed at the first TV3 Mentor show, nobody knew me. But immediately after that show that night, the whole Ghana was watching it. A day before nobody knew me. People were moving to Desmond Elliot and Segun Arinze. But the following day, from the hotel we were staying in, people were snapping pictures with me and Desmond Elliot and Segun Arinze. Both of them now sat and watched me enjoy what they were enjoying,” he said.

He added that since that moment, Ghana has continued to show him immense support.

“…and that is why I love Ghana,” he stated.

Klint Da Drunk won the hearts of many Ghanaians after delivering a memorable performance at the TV3 Mentor show years ago.

In his trademark drunk character, complete with a staggering walk and folded trousers, he had the entire auditorium in stitches with a routine centred on phrases commonly used by reggae musicians in their compositions.

Although he had not rehearsed with the band beforehand, the performance turned out exceptionally well, and many fans in Ghana still refer to it.

Klint Da Drunk, known in private life as Afamefuna Klint Igwemba, is a veteran Nigerian comedian and actor celebrated for pioneering stand-up comedy in Nigeria.

He rose to prominence with his distinctive “drunk” stage persona and has performed across Africa and beyond.

Over the years, he has appeared in films and major comedy shows, and is widely regarded as one of the key figures who helped shape contemporary African comedy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.