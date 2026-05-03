Prestea Huni-Valley assembly appeals for replacement of broken-down skip truck as parliamentary committee reviews sanitation services

The Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly has appealed for the urgent replacement of a broken-down skip truck to improve waste management operations, as Parliament’s Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources continues its nationwide oversight of service delivery.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dr Matthew Kofi Ayer, made the appeal during the Committee’s visit to Bogoso, where members engaged local authorities on sanitation and water challenges affecting the municipality.

He acknowledged the support received by the Assembly and commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for its role in waste management. However, he stressed that the malfunctioning skip truck has significantly disrupted operations.

“I will not hesitate to demand the replacement of our broken-down truck because that is the engine of waste haulage,” he said.

Dr Ayer explained that in the absence of the truck, the Assembly has been forced to rely on private ‘aboboyaa’ operators for waste transportation, placing a considerable financial burden on the local authority.

On water access, the MCE indicated that efforts have been made to expand the potable water supply. He disclosed that the area’s Member of Parliament had facilitated the construction of 10 boreholes, while the Assembly had provided an additional 17, bringing the total to 27 new boreholes.

Explaining the purpose of the visit, a member of the Committee and Member of Parliament for Salaga North, Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, said the exercise forms part of Parliament’s broader oversight mandate involving Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

She noted that the Committee is engaging assemblies, waste management companies and water service providers nationwide to assess operational challenges, identify bottlenecks and gather stakeholder input to guide policy recommendations.

Chairman of the Committee, John Oti Bless, underscored the government’s commitment to improving sanitation, reminding local authorities that sanitation remains a key priority under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

He also raised concerns about deductions related to fumigation contracts and sought clarification on whether such funds are deducted at source.

Mr Oti Bless further revealed plans for a nationwide accountability session to be broadcast live, during which MMDAs will be required to account publicly for the use of sanitation and water funds. He said the initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and efficiency in the utilisation of public resources.

Providing a technical update, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Mr Jerry Kuma, disclosed that although the Assembly receives 10 per cent of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) for sanitation, the allocation remains insufficient to meet growing demands.

Despite the constraints, he said the Assembly has implemented several interventions, including maintaining nine out of eleven waste containers currently in operation and recruiting 33 sanitation workers. With additional personnel supported through internally generated funds, more than 60 workers are engaged in sanitation activities across the municipality.

Mr Kuma also announced plans to desilt gutters to prevent flooding and improve environmental health conditions. He commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for its service delivery but reiterated the urgent need to replace the broken-down skip truck.

The engagement forms part of Parliament’s ongoing efforts to strengthen sanitation governance and improve service delivery across the country.

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