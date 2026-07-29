CBG reaffirms commitment to financing women-owned businesses

Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd (CBG) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting women-owned businesses in the country with tailored financial solutions, describing women entrepreneurs as critical drivers of economic growth, innovation and national development.

Speaking at the launch of the bank's 6th Women in Trade and Investment Conference 2026 in Accra on Wednesday, July 29, the Managing Director of CBG, Dr Naomi Wolali Kwetey, said the bank remained committed to empowering women entrepreneurs with the financial resources and business support needed to establish, expand and sustain their enterprises.

The conference is a three-day programme where women in business in the country, under the umbrella of the Women of Africa Network, are expected to exhibit their products and network to explore avenues to expand their trade.

Addressing participants at the conference, held under the theme "Financial Avenues for Women Entrepreneurs", Dr Kwetey said the theme aligned closely with the bank's vision of promoting inclusive economic growth through greater financial access for women.

"We firmly believe that women are key drivers of economic growth, innovation, and national development. Their success translates into stronger families, thriving businesses, and more resilient communities," she said.

She noted that CBG's role extends beyond providing banking services, stressing that the bank aims to become a long-term development partner for women-led enterprises.

"At CBG, we are committed to being more than just a financial institution. We strive to be a trusted partner, providing the financial support, tools, and opportunities that empower women-owned businesses to start, grow, and succeed," she stated.

The Managing Director also encouraged participants to take advantage of the bank's range of financial products and advisory services designed to meet the varying needs of entrepreneurs.

"Whether you are starting a business, expanding your operations, or seeking to strengthen your financial future, we are here to support your journey," she said.

According to her, CBG offers savings and investment products, flexible financing options and business advisory services tailored to entrepreneurs at different stages of business development.

She added that the bank's financial literacy programmes were helping entrepreneurs acquire the knowledge and confidence needed to make sound financial decisions and build sustainable businesses.

"Our financial literacy programmes are designed to equip you with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make informed financial decisions, manage your businesses effectively, and achieve sustainable growth," she said.

The Managing Director further urged women entrepreneurs attending the conference to maximise the networking and partnership opportunities available, saying collaboration would be essential to achieving long-term business success.

"Network, share experiences, learn from one another, and build partnerships that will drive lasting growth and success," she advised.

She assured entrepreneurs that CBG remained ready to listen to their needs and provide financial solutions suited to businesses of all sizes and across various sectors.

"Together, let us unlock the financial opportunities that will empower more women entrepreneurs, strengthen our businesses, and contribute to building a more prosperous and inclusive Ghana," she concluded.

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