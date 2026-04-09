ENFA expands access to global capital for Ghanaian SMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana are set to gain increased access to international funding following a strategic partnership between Mobile Web Ghana and the Euro Nordic Funding Alliance (ENFA).

The collaboration, unveiled at the Ghana–Europe Investment Pipeline, is designed to bridge the persistent financing gap facing SMEs by connecting viable Ghanaian businesses to European investors. The initiative also aims to equip local enterprises with the tools and networks needed to scale beyond domestic markets.

Speaking to the media, Founder and Secretary-General of the Euro Nordic Funding Alliance, Niloufar Gharavi, underscored the organization’s commitment to identifying and supporting high-potential businesses in Ghana.

“What we’re looking for in Ghana is to find those incredible businesses, like SMEs or even larger-scale entities, that have bankable projects or strong potential. We can help make those projects attractive to investors and connect them to the right financial instruments and networks across Europe and beyond,” she said.

She added that the Alliance is particularly focused on businesses that are already operational and demonstrate clear market traction, rather than early-stage ideas.

“We’re not in a position to go super early stage. But if you have a product that’s performing in the market, has a clientele, and you’re ready to expand into other regions, that’s where we come in,” she explained.

Also speaking at the event, Relationship Manager for Ghana at ENFA, Lisa Addo, highlighted the organization’s broader support framework for local businesses.

According to her, “We focus on cross-border business development, investment and funding support, and, most importantly, global collaboration and networks. The aim is to help businesses scale by connecting them with international partners and growth opportunities.”

Director of Mobile Web Ghana, Florence Toffa, encouraged Ghanaian SMEs to take advantage of the partnership to expand into new markets.

“Funding enables companies to create jobs, drive innovation, and scale into other regions. This partnership presents a huge opportunity for Ghanaian companies to enter the European market,” she stated.

The Ghana–Europe Investment Pipeline initiative is expected not only to improve access to finance but also to strengthen the capacity of SMEs to compete globally. With SMEs forming a critical pillar of Ghana’s economy, stakeholders believe the partnership could unlock new growth avenues and position local businesses on the international stage.

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