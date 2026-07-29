CBG, Women of Africa Network open three-day conference to promote women-owned businesses

Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd (CBG), in partnership with the Women of Africa Network, has opened the 6th Women in Trade and Investment Conference 2026, a three-day event aimed at promoting women-led businesses and expanding access to finance, markets and investment opportunities.

The conference, being held under the theme "Financial Avenues for Women Entrepreneurs," features an exhibition of Made-in-Ghana products by women entrepreneurs, alongside business networking sessions, panel discussions and financial education programmes designed to strengthen women-owned enterprises.

Started on Wednesday, July 29 and expected to end on Friday 31, at the CBG SME Centre in Accra, day one of the conference brought together women entrepreneurs, policymakers, development partners and business leaders to explore practical solutions for improving access to finance and creating sustainable growth for women-led businesses.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Managing Director of CBG, Dr Naomi Wolali Kwetey, said the bank was proud to support the initiative, describing it as an important platform for celebrating the innovation and resilience of Ghana's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"It is a great honour and privilege to join you today at the 6th Women in Trade and Investment Conference 2026, a platform that celebrates the passion, resilience, innovation, and achievements of Ghana's Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)," she said.

She noted that the conference also showcases the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of local businesses, particularly women-owned enterprises that continue to make significant contributions to the country's economy.

"I am particularly delighted to be part of this event because it provides us with the opportunity to witness the exceptional talent, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of our local businesses. More importantly, it shines a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of women entrepreneurs who continue to break barriers, create opportunities, and inspire positive change in our communities," she stated.

The exhibition forms a major attraction of the conference, with women entrepreneurs displaying a wide range of locally manufactured products, including processed foods, fashion and textiles, cosmetics, handicrafts, agricultural products and other innovative goods.

Participants are expected to use the three-day event to market their products, build strategic partnerships, attract investment and explore new domestic and international market opportunities.

The Managing Director encouraged exhibitors and participants to make the most of the conference by networking and forging business relationships that could support the long-term growth of their enterprises.

"Network, share experiences, learn from one another, and build partnerships that will drive lasting growth and success," he urged.

On her part, the Director of Women of Africa Network, Dr Gladys Nkrumah, thanked the bank for the partnership and urged women entrepreneurs to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to trade their businesses.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, Dr Nkrumah said, "This year's theme could not be more timely; we gather at a moment when global and local markets are changing rapidly, technology is reshaping how businesses are done, new financial modules are emerging, yet too many women still face persistent barriers, limited access to affordability, gaps in financial literacy."

She said the conference will also be used to "map new paths, unlock capital and equip women entrepreneurs with the tools they need to grow sustainable enterprise."

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