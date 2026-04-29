Adamus Resources refutes illegal mining claims; says due process not followed in licence revocation

Adamus Resources Limited has refuted claims of its involvement in illegal mining activities following news of the revocation of the company’s licence by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

In a press statement dated April 29, 2026, the indigenous Ghanaian mining firm rejected the allegations and instead pointed to what it described as a failure by authorities to adhere to clearly established legal procedures governing the extractive sector.

Adamus Resources maintains that it operates lawfully, stating that it is “a duly licensed, indigenous Ghanaian mining company operating under valid leases and permits granted in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Ghana.”

The company added that it “remains fully compliant with its regulatory obligations and continues to operate within the framework of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).”

The company emphasised that the law provides a structured framework for dealing with mineral rights, noting that “Section 68 of the Act outlines the conditions and procedures under which a mineral right may be suspended or cancelled, requiring due process, justification and adherence to established legal standards.”

It further stressed that “any action affecting a mining lease must follow the due process prescribed by law, including the provision of reasons, opportunity for response and adherence to statutory procedures,” warning that “a departure from these requirements raises serious questions about regulatory certainty and the rule of law.”

According to the company, it has been dealing with persistent illegal activity within its concessions and has repeatedly reported such incidents to the police and other authorities.

“What the Company has faced… is a sustained and complex challenge of illegal mining activities within its concessions at Akango, Salman, Nkroful and surrounding areas,” the statement said, describing the operations as “persistent, organised and, in several instances, [raising] serious safety and security concerns.”

The company said it had consistently reported these activities to authorities, explaining that it had “documented these illegal operations and reported them through official channels, engaging relevant state institutions and seeking lawful intervention to protect its concessions.”

Adamus also pointed to enforcement actions taken by security agencies, noting that “interventions by security agencies led to the identification of illegal mining sites and the arrest of individuals involved,” although it acknowledged that “there were reported instances of resistance on site, reflecting the complexity and coordination surrounding these illegal activities.”

On the issue of equipment used in illegal mining, the company expressed concern over unresolved investigations, stating that “several excavators and equipment used in illegal mining were identified and seized,” but that “the ownership and control of such equipment have not been conclusively established, despite the availability of information.”

The firm further revealed that it had declined multiple requests for access to its concessions for activities it deemed unlawful. It noted that individuals had approached the company seeking to conduct “community” or small-scale mining, but these requests were “not consistent with the law or with the Company’s legal mandate.”

“It is against this background that the current allegations must be viewed,” the statement said, arguing that “a regulated mining company operating under valid leases, subject to continuous oversight, cannot reasonably be expected to engage in illegal mining within its own concessions.”

“Investor confidence is closely tied to perceptions of regulatory fairness, stability and respect for legal processes,” the statement noted, adding that where a compliant local firm is treated outside established procedures, “it risks undermining confidence in the sector.”

In a bid to reinforce its position, Adamus disclosed that it holds evidence relating to illegal mining within its concessions. The company said it is “in possession of extensive documentary material, including photographs, video footage and audio records,” which “will be made available to the appropriate authorities or any credible investigative body as required.”

It also firmly denied claims of facilitating bail for suspects, stating that it “categorically refutes allegations that it facilitated the bail of any individuals arrested in connection with illegal mining,” insisting that “available official records clearly indicate that no such connection exists.”

The company reaffirmed its commitment to lawful operations, stressing that “the issues at hand must be addressed on the basis of fairness, due process and respect for the legal framework governing the mining sector.”

Background

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has revoked the Akango, Salman and Nkroful mining leases of Adamus Resources Limited over alleged illegal mining activities and multiple breaches of the country’s mining laws.

Adamus Resources Limited is also alleged to have acted unlawfully by subcontracting its mining operations without obtaining the required ministerial consent, contrary to Section 14 of Act 703, a claim the company vehemently denies.

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