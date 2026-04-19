Dekpor community appeals for revival of fish pond to boost local economy

Residents of Dekpor-Horme in the Ketu North Municipality have appealed to government and relevant stakeholders to intervene urgently to revive a defunct fish pond project, which was once a major source of livelihood and economic activity for the community.

Mr Douglas Senyaglo, Chairman of the Dekpor-Horme Youth Association, said the facility, when operational, would served not only the community but also neighbouring areas within and outside the municipality, contributing significantly to fish production and local economic growth.

He said the fish pond created employment opportunities for many young people, supported household incomes and enhanced food security in the area.

However, he noted that the collapse of the project had left many young people unemployed, thereby worsening joblessness and slowing economic activity in the community.

“The fish pond was a lifeline for many families and young people in this community. Its collapse has had a significant impact on livelihoods,” Mr Senyaglo said.

He, therefore, appealed to government and other stakeholders to prioritise the rehabilitation of the facility, stressing that its revival would help address youth unemployment and revitalise the local economy.

“We are urgently appealing to the appropriate authorities to turn their attention to the revival of this fish pond, which remains a vital economic resource for our people,” he stated.

Mr Senyaglo expressed optimism that with the right investment and technical support, the facility could be restored to full operation to boost fish production, create sustainable jobs and support socio-economic development in Dekpor-Horme and surrounding communities.

The Youth Association believes that reviving the project would not only improve livelihoods but also position the area as an emerging aquaculture hub in the region.

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