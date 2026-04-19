Dekpor community appeals for revival of fish pond to boost local economy

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents of Dekpor-Horme in the Ketu North Municipality have appealed to government and relevant stakeholders to intervene urgently to revive a defunct fish pond project, which was once a major source of livelihood and economic activity for the community.
Mr Douglas Senyaglo, Chairman of the Dekpor-Horme Youth Association, said the facility, when operational, would served not only the community but also neighbouring areas within and outside the municipality, contributing significantly to fish production and local economic growth.
He said the fish pond created employment opportunities for many young people, supported household incomes and enhanced food security in the area.
However, he noted that the collapse of the project had left many young people unemployed, thereby worsening joblessness and slowing economic activity in the community.
“The fish pond was a lifeline for many families and young people in this community. Its collapse has had a significant impact on livelihoods,” Mr Senyaglo said.
He, therefore, appealed to government and other stakeholders to prioritise the rehabilitation of the facility, stressing that its revival would help address youth unemployment and revitalise the local economy.
“We are urgently appealing to the appropriate authorities to turn their attention to the revival of this fish pond, which remains a vital economic resource for our people,” he stated.
Mr Senyaglo expressed optimism that with the right investment and technical support, the facility could be restored to full operation to boost fish production, create sustainable jobs and support socio-economic development in Dekpor-Horme and surrounding communities.
The Youth Association believes that reviving the project would not only improve livelihoods but also position the area as an emerging aquaculture hub in the region.
Latest Stories
-
Damang communities to benefit from development and jobs after E&P takeover – Lands Ministry
8 minutes
-
Ghana’s economic recovery driven by structural reforms – Ato Forson
11 minutes
-
Mahama pledges locally funded water project for Tamale after external loan setback
14 minutes
-
Eni Ghana and partners to expand healthcare access in Western Region
18 minutes
-
ECG Eastern Region earns multiple awards
21 minutes
-
Ketu North Assembly empowers PWDs with income-generating tools
23 minutes
-
Dekpor community appeals for revival of fish pond to boost local economy
32 minutes
-
Deputy Chief of Staff reaffirms Mahama’s commitment to ‘Resetting Ghana Agenda’
33 minutes
-
France reaffirms commitment to dialogue on reparatory justice following UN resolution
35 minutes
-
Ghana, UNDP, WHO launch US$1.5m initiatives to advance development
37 minutes
-
Fiapre Traditional Authority imposes fine on littering, haphazard waste disposal
38 minutes
-
Tamale 24-hr Economy Market is biggest of all – President Mahama
40 minutes
-
Ghana must chart its own sustainable economic future – IMF
1 hour
-
Ashanti Regional Minister halts illegal land clearing around Lake Bosomtwe
1 hour
-
Chief calls for cooperation to speedily execute 24-Hour Market projects
1 hour