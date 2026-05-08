Hantavirus Outbreak: Ghana Health Service heightens surveillance

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has assured the public that enhanced disease surveillance measures have been activated across the country following reports of Hantavirus infections linked to a cruise ship currently docked in Cape Verde.

In a press release issued on May 8, signed by the Director-General of the GHS, Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, the Ministry of Health and GHS disclosed that as of May 7, a total of eight suspected cases had been recorded on the vessel, with five cases confirmed and three deaths reported.

According to the statement, the cruise ship’s passengers and crew are largely from the Philippines, the United States, Europe, South America, Australia and parts of Asia.

The GHS said the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), following a risk assessment, have indicated that the overall global public health risk remains low. However, countries have been advised to strengthen surveillance and preparedness measures.

“Hantavirus is a viral disease, primarily spread through contact with infected rodents, especially through exposure to their urine, droppings, saliva or contaminated surfaces,” the statement explained.

The disease may present symptoms including fever, headache, muscle pain, abdominal discomfort, vomiting and, in severe cases, breathing difficulties.

The Ghana Health Service stressed that no case of Hantavirus has been recorded in Ghana.

It noted, however, that precautionary public health interventions have already been instituted through Port Health authorities and other health partners to prevent any possible spread into the country.

Among the measures announced are enhanced surveillance at all ports of entry, including airports and seaports, increased monitoring and reporting of unusual respiratory illnesses in health facilities nationwide, and strengthened laboratory preparedness and rapid response systems.

The GHS also said it is collaborating with the WHO and international disease surveillance networks to facilitate timely information sharing.

The public has meanwhile been advised to maintain good environmental sanitation practices, properly store food, promptly dispose of waste and avoid contact with rodents and their droppings.

The health authorities further recommended the use of gloves and masks when cleaning rodent-infested areas and urged frequent handwashing with soap and clean water.

Individuals experiencing fever, breathing difficulties or flu-like symptoms after possible exposure to rodents or recent international travel have been encouraged to seek immediate medical attention.

“The Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service assure the public that Ghana’s disease surveillance systems remain active and responsive,” the statement said, urging citizens to remain calm, avoid misinformation and adhere to official public health guidance.

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