Trade Ministry calls for Africa’s economic and spiritual transformation at Let Africa Go Conference

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Sampson Ahi, on behalf of the Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, urged renewed commitment to Africa’s economic transformation through trade, industrialisation, agribusiness, and innovation, while highlighting the importance of faith and values in sustainable development.
Speaking at the 2026 Let Africa Go Conference at Anagkazo Campus in Akwapim Mampong on May 14, Mr. Ahi described the gathering as a platform for advancing Africa’s socio-economic renewal under the theme: “A New Dawn for Africa: Pursuing Visionary Innovations for Continental Transformation.”
Addressing participants from across Africa and the diaspora, including faith leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and civil society actors, he emphasised that Africa is entering a new era defined by hope, resilience, innovation, and self-determination.
Noting that the continent’s narrative has long been shaped by poverty and underdevelopment, he stressed Africa’s potential through its youthful population, natural resources, entrepreneurial spirit, and spiritual heritage.
“The clarion call of ‘Let Africa Go’ is not just spiritual; it is deeply economic and developmental,” Mr. Ahi said, adding that Africans are increasingly taking ownership of their development agenda with solutions tailored to the continent’s realities.
He highlighted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a transformative opportunity for a unified African market capable of unlocking growth, creating jobs, and fostering shared prosperity.
Mr. Ahi emphasised that development must be anchored in moral and ethical values, with faith-based organisations playing a critical role in shaping national consciousness, promoting social cohesion, and supporting ethical leadership.
“Development without values is not development. It is merely growth, and growth without direction can be as destructive as it is productive,” he said.
Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs Minister, Ahmed Ibrahim, praised the church’s contributions to education and healthcare in Ghana and called on faith-based organisations across Africa to support holistic development.
He stressed the need for investment in human resources and digital technology and urged unity and collaboration for the continent’s progress.
The Let Africa Go Movement seeks to catalyze spiritual, social, and cultural revival across Africa through prayer, leadership development, and strategic partnerships.
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