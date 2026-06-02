Africa must turn scarcity into innovation – Sir David Adjaye

Renowned architect and design thinker, Sir David Adjaye, has urged Africans to stop viewing poverty and material scarcity as limitations. He insisted that the continent’s challenges present an opportunity to create radical and globally admired innovation.

Speaking at a public lecture hosted by Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology under the theme, “African Futures, Architecture, Identity and the Power of Ultra Narratives,” Sir David Adjaye said originality can no longer come from technology alone because access to the internet and artificial intelligence has become universal.

“It’s a world where everybody has access to the Internet and everybody has access to AI,” he said. “So being AI-ed or Internet is not original.”

According to him, reliance on artificial intelligence and internet-driven systems could gradually create “a world of sameness,” where creativity becomes repetitive and detached from people’s lived realities.

“The algorithm is also giving it to everybody else,” he noted. “There’s nothing original about looking at things on the Internet or thinking that your AI is going to develop something unique for you.”

He stressed that true innovation must come from understanding one’s environment and responding to the realities around it.

“We live in a time where the specificity of your environment is now more profound than anything technology can teach you,” he stated.

Sir David Adjaye explained that Africa’s limitations should not discourage young creatives but rather push them to think differently and develop solutions rooted in local realities.

“The poverty that we have is not a hindrance. It’s an opportunity to think differently. Material scarcity is an opportunity to think laterally differently,” he emphasized.

Using historical examples, he questioned why African architects complain about limited resources when civilizations in difficult environments, built structures and systems that lasted for generations.

“We have to create an architecture out of what we have,” he said. “Scarcity is an opportunity.”

The globally acclaimed architect further argued that Africa is uniquely positioned to lead the world in low-carbon and environmentally sustainable architecture because of its realities and resource constraints.

“The world can’t make the kind of low-carbon architecture that we can now make,” he noted. “We can make the future that the rest of the world wants to have.”

Describing the current moment as revolutionary, Sir David Adjaye said Africa now has a rare opportunity to shape global conversations on architecture, sustainability and innovation if the continent fully embraces its identity and creativity.

He therefore challenged the younger generation to take advantage of the moment and build solutions that reflect Africa’s realities rather than imitate the rest of the world.

“This is a window for Africa to become an extraordinary model. We need to seize it,” he concluded.

The lecture ended with a strong call for Africa’s young architects, designers and innovators to embrace their realities and transform challenges into opportunities for global leadership.

Sir David Adjaye maintained that the continent possesses the creativity, cultural identity and environmental conditions needed to shape the future of sustainable architecture and inspire the rest of the world.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.