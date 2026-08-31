We trust government to meet September deadline on teachers’ promotions – NAGRAT

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) says it is confident the government will meet its September deadline to resolve outstanding issues surrounding the promotion and salary placement of about 80,000 teachers.
In an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Monday, August 31, the NAGRAT, President Jacob Anaba, says the union is relying on the frank and transparent discussions held at an emergency meeting with key government officials, including the Controller and Accountant General, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service and the Minister for Finance.
He acknowledged that government had previously missed commitments on the matter but said the level of engagement at the latest meeting has strengthened NAGRAT’s confidence.
“The discussion was very frank. All the agencies and the ministry were available...We trust in the level of openness, transparency and the discussion that was held today. But of course we are monitoring. When it gets to the bridge, we'll know how to cross it,” Mr Anaba added.
According to Mr Anaba, NAGRAT deliberately gave government until the end of September to complete the process because the union appreciates the economic challenges facing the country.
“We did not push them too much because we know the economy is under a certain development, so we don't push so much. But one month, we should be able to get there,” he said.
The government has agreed that teachers who passed their promotional examinations will have January 2026 as their effective start date, while also removing the requirement for them to submit additional documentation such as previous pay slips.
Mr Anaba said the union expects government to communicate promptly if it encounters challenges that could prevent it from meeting the deadline.
“We have asked government that there are about 80,000 teachers that we are talking about, and if within the period they are not able to do it, let us be informed so that we can get information to our teachers as fast as possible and quickly,” he said.
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