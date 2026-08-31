Education | National

NAGRAT urges gov’t to communicate early if September deadline cannot be met

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  31 August 2026 8:48pm
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The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has urged government to communicate promptly with teachers if it is unable to meet its September deadline for resolving outstanding issues concerning promotional salary adjustments.

NAGRAT President Jacob Anaba says the union has given government one month to complete the process after an emergency meeting with the Education Ministry, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department and the Ghana Education Service.

In an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Monday, August 31, he said the union is cautiously confident in the commitment because key officials, including the Controller and Accountant General, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service and the Minister for Finance, were present during the discussions.

Mr Anaba, however, wants government to provide early notice if it encounters difficulties meeting the deadline so that the union can properly communicate with its members.

“We have asked government that there are about 80,000 teachers that we are talking about, and if within the period they are not able to do it, let us be informed so that we can get information to our teachers as fast as possible and quickly,” he said.

According to him, NAGRAT deliberately agreed to give government until the end of September rather than push for immediate implementation, taking into account the economic circumstances.

“We did not push them too much because we know the economy is under a certain development, so we don't push so much. But one month, we should be able to get there,” he said.

He said NAGRAT is relying on the openness and transparency demonstrated at the meeting but will continue to monitor the implementation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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