TOR secures 950,000 barrels of Sankofa crude from GNPC

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has received 950,000 barrels of crude oil from Ghana’s Sankofa-Gye Nyame field through a partnership with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), marking the refinery’s first time processing crude from the field.

Supplied through GNPC and transported by Sonangol Cazenga, the crude will be refined at TOR into petroleum products for the Ghanaian market.

The development is expected to boost Ghana’s domestic refining capacity and support greater use of locally produced crude to meet domestic fuel needs. Sankofa crude is shipped in cargoes of approximately 950,000 barrels.

TOR said the shipment highlights the potential for stronger collaboration between Ghana’s upstream and downstream petroleum sectors, with locally produced crude being directed towards domestic refining.

The Managing Director of TOR said the partnership with GNPC provides an opportunity to strengthen the refinery’s operations while retaining more value from Ghana’s petroleum resources within the country.

The delivery of Sankofa crude marks an important milestone for TOR, according to its managing director, who believes the development will contribute to a stronger, more resilient and sustainable petroleum industry.

The shipment comes as TOR continues efforts to restore full operations following extensive turnaround maintenance. In his 2026 State of the Nation Address, President John Dramani Mahama noted that the refinery had resumed crude processing for the first time since 2018.

The refinery said the collaboration also supports the government’s efforts to strengthen integration across the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the petroleum industry.

The refinery indicated that TOR and GNPC are expected to identify and pursue additional areas of collaboration.

The Managing Director of TOR also commended President Mahama and Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor for their support. He extended his appreciation to GNPC’s management, as well as the refinery’s tolling partners, Fujairah and Triangle Commodities Trading, for their ongoing cooperation and support.

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