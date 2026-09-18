GNPC, Explorco pay condolence visit to Regent of Dagbon, reaffirm commitment to sustainable operations

A high-level delegation from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and its upstream operating subsidiary, GNPC Explorco, has paid a condolence visit to the Regent of the Dagbon Kingdom, His Majesty Kampakuya Naa Yakubu Abukari II, at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi following the passing of the Overlord of Dagbon.

The delegation, led by GNPC Chief Executive Officer and GNPC Explorco Board Member, Kwame Ntow Amoah, used the engagement to express condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Dagbon and reaffirm their commitment to a responsible and mutually beneficial relationship with traditional authorities and communities in the project area.

The delegation also included the Managing Director of GNPC Explorco, Samuel Opoku Arthur, members of GNPC’s executive management, the management team of GNPC Explorco, and the Managing Director of the GNPC Foundation, Helga Boadi.

In an address delivered on his behalf by Zangbalun Naa Dr Jacob Yakubu II, the Regent welcomed the delegation and acknowledged the condolences.

He urged GNPC and GNPC Explorco to prioritise local content by creating tangible employment and skills-development opportunities for young people in Dagbon.

He also called for strict environmental protection in all operational activities, meaningful community development initiatives and transparent, proactive communication with traditional authorities and local communities.

The Regent further appealed for corporate support towards the ongoing construction of the historic Gbewaa Palace.

Responding, Mr Ntow Amoah reaffirmed GNPC and GNPC Explorco’s commitment to building an enduring partnership with the Gbewaa Palace, traditional authorities and communities across the project area.

He highlighted the seismic data acquisition and technical studies undertaken since 2018 as part of efforts to deepen understanding of the basin’s geology.

Mr Ntow Amoah, however, cautioned that the planned drilling should not be interpreted as confirmation of an oil or gas discovery.

He explained that the exploratory well is intended to establish whether hydrocarbons are present and assess their potential for commercial development.

He said data from the well would also provide critical subsurface information to deepen understanding of the basin and guide future exploration decisions.

Mr Opoku Arthur also expressed sympathy to the Royal Family and the people of Dagbon.

“On behalf of the Board, Management and staff of GNPC Explorco, I extend our deepest condolences to the Regent, the Royal Family and the entire people of Dagbon on the passing of the Ya-Na,” he said.

He thanked the traditional authorities and communities for their cooperation and support for Explorco’s teams operating in the area.

“As we move forward, maintaining this relationship through open communication and continuous engagement will be critical to the successful delivery of the project,” he stated.

Mr Opoku Arthur further reaffirmed the company’s commitment to conducting its activities responsibly and ensuring that its presence contributes meaningfully to the development aspirations of communities within the project area.

The engagement also drew participation from the Member of Parliament for Mion, Misbahu Mahama Adams, District Chief Executive for Mion, Hamzah Azindow Moabalyn, palace elders and council chiefs.

The visit forms part of GNPC and GNPC Explorco’s engagement with traditional authorities and communities as exploration activities in the region progress.

The companies have emphasised that the planned drilling remains exploratory, with the outcome of further studies expected to determine subsequent activities in the basin.

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