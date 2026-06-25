Explorco to start Voltaian Basin oil drilling in 2026 as Sentuo refinery expands to 100,000 barrels per day

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that Explorco, the exploration subsidiary of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), will begin onshore drilling activities in the Voltaian Basin before the end of 2026 as part of efforts to determine the commercial viability of petroleum reserves in the area. The President disclosed this while cutting the sod for Phase Two of the Sentuo Oil Refinery Project in Tema.

According to the President, the Voltaian Basin has been identified as a region with significant petroleum potential, and the planned drilling programme will mark a major step in Ghana's efforts to expand its hydrocarbon resource base beyond existing offshore fields.

President Mahama said the refinery expansion is expected to increase processing capacity from 40,000 barrels per day to 100,000 barrels per day, significantly strengthening Ghana's petroleum refining capabilities. He noted that the expansion forms part of broader efforts to enhance energy security, reduce dependence on imported refined petroleum products and position Ghana as a key fuel supply hub within the sub-region.

The President expressed confidence that with the Sentuo refinery expansion and the eventual full operationalisation of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Ghana would be able to meet domestic fuel demand and generate surplus products for export to neighbouring countries.

President Mahama said the government's strategy is aimed at maximising value from the country's petroleum resources while supporting industrial growth, job creation and economic development. The planned exploration campaign in the Voltaian Basin is expected to provide critical geological data and help determine the extent of commercially recoverable oil and gas reserves in the area.

GNPC Explorco has been preparing for the landmark drilling campaign, with the company targeting to spud its first exploration well by the fourth quarter of 2026. The company has intensified stakeholder engagements across northern Ghana, including meetings with traditional leaders such as the Yaa Naa, and regulatory agencies to align operational requirements with regional development priorities.

Executive Chairman of Sentuo Oil Refinery, Ningquan Xu, described the Phase II expansion as a transformative undertaking that will contribute significantly to Ghana's industrial and economic development.

"The Phase II expansion represents a turning point for Ghana's industrial future," Xu said, according to statements made at the sod-cutting ceremony.

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