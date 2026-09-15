GNPC Explorco showcases Voltaian Basin exploration potential at AOW:Energy 2026

Ghana's national exploration company, GNPC Explorco, has showcased the investment and exploration potential of the Voltaian Basin as the country seeks to attract fresh investment into its upstream petroleum sector.

The presentation was made during Ghana Day at AOW:Energy 2026 in Accra, which brought together governments, national oil companies, international operators, investors and financial institutions from across Africa's energy sector.

Speaking during the session, Managing Director of GNPC Explorco, Sam Opoku Arthur, highlighted the strategic importance of the Voltaian Basin to Ghana's exploration agenda.

He outlined the basin's geological potential and the opportunities it presents for investors and strategic partners.

The Voltaian Basin is Ghana's principal onshore frontier basin and remains one of the country's least explored petroleum provinces.

GNPC Explorco said it is advancing work in the basin to improve geological understanding, reduce exploration risk and create opportunities for credible partners to participate in the next phase of Ghana's upstream development.

Mr Opoku Arthur stressed the importance of technical expertise, collaboration and strategic investment in unlocking the potential of frontier basins.

“The Voltaian Basin represents an exciting frontier for Ghana's exploration future. Our focus is to systematically unlock its potential through technical excellence, responsible exploration and strategic partnerships,” he said.

“We believe there is a compelling opportunity for credible investors and partners to join us in writing this next chapter of Ghana's upstream story.”

The Ghana Day programme also featured keynote addresses from the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and the Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission.

Their presentations provided perspectives on Ghana's upstream investment environment and the country's broader energy ambitions.

For Ghana, development of the Voltaian Basin could help diversify the country's exploration portfolio beyond its existing offshore producing fields.

GNPC Explorco said its participation at AOW:Energy 2026 forms part of efforts to engage the international investment community and build partnerships capable of advancing frontier exploration.

The company is particularly seeking credible technical and financial partners to support exploration and potential development in Ghana's underexplored basins.

It said such activities would be pursued with an emphasis on responsible exploration and delivering sustainable value to the country.

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