No financial clearance for school feeding expansion this year – Gender Minister

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has disclosed that no additional schools will be added to the Ghana School Feeding Programme in 2026 due to financial constraints under the current budget allocation.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, Mrs Lartey explained that although the government remains committed to strengthening and expanding the programme over the long term, the 2026 appropriation did not provide the financial clearance required to extend coverage to more schools this year.

"There is a long-term policy commitment to progressively strengthen and expand the programme within available resources. However, under the 2026 appropriation, the programme did not receive financial clearance for further expansion to cover additional schools at this time," she told the House.

The minister's remarks came in response to questions from members of Parliament regarding the government's plans for the School Feeding Programme, which provides daily meals to pupils in selected public basic schools across the country.

Despite the setback, Mrs Lartey assured Parliament that the ministry continues to engage stakeholders and development partners in efforts to improve the sustainability and operational efficiency of the programme while exploring opportunities for future expansion.

"Notwithstanding this constraint, the ministry continues to engage relevant stakeholders and development partners to improve the sustainability and operational efficiency of the programme while exploring opportunities for future expansion," she stated.

She further assured the House that Parliament would be informed should resources become available and approval be granted for any future expansion of the initiative.

However, the Minister expressed optimism that the situation could change in the future, citing President John Dramani Mahama's commitment to expanding social intervention programmes.

According to her, President Mahama has indicated his desire to see the School Feeding Programme expanded, just as the government is currently extending the reach of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme across the country.

"His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has indicated his desire to see the expansion in this regard. If you look across the country, we are equally expanding LEAP. I am very certain that the President, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, will keep their word, and then we will see some expansion," she said.

Nonetheless, she maintained that there is no immediate prospect of expanding the school feeding program this year.

"But for this year, there is no possibility of expansion," Dr. Lartey stressed.

The Ghana School Feeding Programme remains one of the government's flagship social intervention initiatives aimed at improving school enrollment, attendance, and retention while supporting local food production.

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