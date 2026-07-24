Gender Minister leads monitoring exercise to strengthen School Feeding Programme

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has led members of the Ministry's Advisory Board on a monitoring visit to schools in the Greater Accra Region to assess the implementation of the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

The team visited Chorkor Presbyterian Basic School and Chemunaa Basic School to evaluate the quality of meals served to pupils, assess the programme's implementation, and engage with key stakeholders on its impact.

The monitoring exercise enabled board members to gather first-hand information on the delivery of the programme, examine the nutritional value of meals provided, and interact with pupils, teachers and school authorities to assess its effectiveness.

During the visit, the board also engaged caterers to obtain feedback on the programme's implementation and its contribution to teaching and learning.

The team expressed satisfaction with the quality of meals being served and commended caterers and school authorities for their efforts in ensuring pupils receive nutritious meals.

Addressing the pupils, Dr. Lartey encouraged them to make the most of the programme by attending school regularly, studying diligently and striving for academic excellence.

She described the Ghana School Feeding Programme as a critical social protection intervention aimed at improving school enrolment, attendance, retention and learning outcomes, while promoting the health and well-being of children.

The Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening the programme to ensure that every beneficiary receives safe, nutritious and quality meals.

She also stressed that the Ministry would intensify monitoring and accountability measures to maintain standards, warning that caterers who fail to comply with the programme's operational guidelines would face sanctions in line with established procedures.

According to Dr. Lartey, findings from the monitoring exercise will inform ongoing efforts to improve the quality, efficiency and overall effectiveness of the School Feeding Programme.

The monitoring exercise was undertaken with the participation of the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Hajia Fati Forgor, and the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, who joined the Advisory Board in reaffirming the government's commitment to the successful implementation of the initiative.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.