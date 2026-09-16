Novartis backs Ghana Medical Trust Fund, eyes partnership to expand specialist care

Audio By Carbonatix
Global healthcare company Novartis has expressed support for the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), describing the initiative as a critical intervention to improve access to specialised healthcare.
The President of Global Health and Swiss Country Director of Novartis, Dr Lutz Hegeman, made the remarks while leading a delegation from the company to engage with the management of the Trust Fund.
Dr Hegeman said Novartis is prepared to collaborate with the GMTF to help more Ghanaians living with chronic diseases access financial support for specialised treatment.
He also expressed interest in partnerships in research and development, as well as the provision of medical equipment and training for healthcare professionals.
According to him, the objectives of the GMTF align closely with Novartis’ work in specialised healthcare.
The engagement also provided an opportunity for the Administrator of the GMTF, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, to outline the Fund’s achievements since its establishment a year ago.
Among the milestones, she highlighted the commissioning of an ultra-modern Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory at the National Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
She also cited the donation of medical equipment and consumables to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, as well as the ongoing construction of cardiology centres at the Komfo Anokye and Tamale Teaching Hospitals.
Ms Darko-Opoku said the Trust Fund had also begun providing financial support directly to accredited treatment centres to help patients meet the cost of high-cost chronic care.
The support covers conditions and treatments, including dialysis, cancer treatment, renal care, and cardiovascular diseases, that fall outside the National Health Insurance Scheme.
“We have also spearheaded ongoing specialist medical training and efforts to bridge critical equipment deficits, including MRI and CT scanners, in regional facilities,” she said.
The discussions are expected to strengthen collaboration between Novartis and the GMTF in specialised healthcare, research and development, medical equipment and professional training.
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