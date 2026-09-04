GMTF Administrator hails NHIA boss on first anniversary

The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has commended National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Director-General, Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, for his contribution to the establishment and growth of the Fund.

Ms Darko-Opoku said the secondment of NHIA staff to the GMTF during its formative stages provided the Fund with critical expertise and institutional knowledge.

In a message marking the first anniversary of the GMTF, she said establishing the Fund from the ground up required new systems, processes and a dedicated team.

She said the support from the NHIA was therefore particularly valuable during that period.

According to her, the seconded staff brought more than additional manpower to the Fund.

She said they brought “rich experience, institutional knowledge and a deep understanding of the work” to the organisation.

“They rolled up their sleeves, became part of the team, took on the pressure with us and gave an incredible account of themselves,” she said.

Ms Darko-Opoku also praised Dr Bampoe for his continued availability and guidance whenever the Fund faced challenges or needed to reconsider its approach to difficult issues.

She said the NHIA Director-General consistently provided experience, perspective and practical suggestions that helped the Fund navigate its early challenges.

“There have been plenty of conversations, plenty of ideas, plenty of ‘let’s look at this again’ moments and, of course, the occasional ‘Onua, I have a problem!’ call,” she said.

The GMTF Administrator stressed that Dr Bampoe’s contribution went beyond providing advice.

She described him as someone who actively participated in efforts to build the Fund and placed him among those whose support was instrumental to its first year.

“Thank you, Onua, for lending us your people, your experience, your wisdom and your support when we needed it most,” she said.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund was established to mobilise resources to support the treatment of critical illnesses and improve access to specialised healthcare.

The Fund has marked its first year with a number of interventions and partnerships in the health sector.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.