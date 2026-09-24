IFC MD visits Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, highlights heritage tourism and jobs in Ghana

The IFC Managing Director, Makhtar Diop, and other IFC officials in a group photo at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

Ghana’s cultural heritage is an important part of its tourism economy, attracting visitors and supporting livelihoods across hospitality, transport, arts, and local businesses. During his visit to Ghana, Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is visited the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to recognize the country’s historical legacy and highlight tourism’s contribution to economic growth and job creation.

The visit pays tribute to Ghana’s first president and his contribution to African independence and unity. It also connects the World Bank Group’s support for preserving cultural heritage with IFC’s investment in the businesses and services that help tourism grow.

Preserving Ghana’s Heritage

The Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial and Mausoleum Park (KNMMP) symbolizes Ghana’s journey to freedom and unity and ranks among the country’s 10 most visited sites.

Redeveloped with $4.8 million in World Bank support, the park now serves as a hub for cultural events, educational tours, and national celebrations. It preserves an important part of Ghana’s history while providing a space for Ghanaians and international visitors to learn about Nkrumah’s life and legacy.

Makhtar Diop, IFC Managing Director pays a visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

Connecting Tourism Investment with Jobs

Heritage attractions help bring visitors to Ghana, generating demand for accommodation, restaurants, transport, guided tours, and locally made products. Strengthening these connections can help tourism spending reach small businesses and communities.

IFC is supporting this wider tourism economy through financing for PLP Properties’ development of a 170-room Hampton by Hilton hotel in Accra. The project will expand internationally branded midscale accommodation and is expected to support nearly 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, including 200 permanent positions.

The park’s redevelopment and IFC’s hospitality investment illustrate complementary contributions to Ghana’s tourism sector. Investment in cultural attractions strengthens the visitor experience, while private investment expands the services needed to welcome travelers and generate employment and business for local suppliers.

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