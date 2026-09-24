Prudential Life Insurance Ghana leads Ghana in MDRT Global Top 100

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has emerged as Ghana’s leading Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) business and secured a place among the organisation’s 2026 Global Top 100 companies, reinforcing its position as the only insurance company in Ghana with MDRT qualifiers and highlighting the growing strength and professionalism of its agency network.

The recognition places Prudential Life Insurance Ghana at number one in the country and underscores the contribution of its Financial Consultants and Advisors to the company’s growth in an increasingly competitive life insurance market.

MDRT is recognised internationally as the benchmark for professional excellence in life insurance and financial services. Over the past few years, Prudential Africa has achieved a significant uplift in MDRT performance, with 275 Financial Consultants and Advisors across the continent qualifying in the first half of 2026, following 662 qualifiers in the whole of 2025.

This progress is underpinned by Prudential plc’s premier sponsorship of the Million Dollar Round Table, a three-year global partnership launched in 2025 to provide Financial Consultants and Advisors across Prudential’s markets, including Ghana, with access to global learning, leadership development, peer networking and best-practice sharing.

Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee, Chief Executive Officer, Prudential Africa, said: “Across Africa, including Ghana, more individuals and families are recognising the importance of planning for their financial future. Our Financial Consultants and Advisors have a significant opportunity to make a meaningful difference in their communities. The momentum we are seeing in Ghana is part of what makes Africa Prudential’s fastest-growing MDRT community globally, and we are incredibly proud of it. By continuing to grow our agency force, we are expanding access to quality advice, serving more customers and helping to raise professional standards in the industry.”

Behind every MDRT qualifier is a clear pathway from recruitment to professional excellence, combining product and sales training, needs-based advisory coaching, mentorship from experienced leaders, and digital tools that enable Financial Consultants and Advisors to focus on the parts of the job technology cannot replicate; building trust and understanding customers’ needs and goals.

Speaking on the achievement, the CEO of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Jane Mingle said: “This recognition reflects the discipline, professionalism and customer focus of our Financial Consultants and Advisors across Ghana. As more Ghanaian families take intentional steps to secure their financial future, our Financial Consultants and Advisors continue to play a critical role in guiding those important conversations. Ranking No. 1 in Ghana, being the only insurer in the country with MDRT qualifiers and featuring among MDRT’s Global Top 100 is a proud moment for Prudential Life Insurance Ghana. It strengthens our commitment to raising professional standards, deepening customer trust and expanding access to quality financial advice across the country.”

This momentum is backed by the scale of Prudential Africa’s parent company, Prudential plc, which operates the second-largest MDRT agency force in the world. In its half-year results for the six months to June 2026, Prudential plc reported an 8.0% increase in new business profit to US$1,384 million, with margins expanding two percentage points to 40 per cent.

Notably, agency generated 53.0% of Prudential’s total new business profit, with new business profit per active agent rising 9 per cent year-on-year, reflecting the central role of a more professional and productive Financial Consultants and Advisors force in Prudential’s growth. Across Africa, annual premium equivalent sales grew double-digit over the same period, with the business holding top three positions in several key markets.

Prudential Africa now has 12,000 Financial Consultants and Advisors across Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Ghana and Nigeria, up 71% over five years, serving 2.6 million customers, up from 1.7 million in 2021. In Ghana, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana continues to strengthen its Financial Consultants and Advisors force to meet growing demand for protection, savings and long-term financial planning solutions, while creating professional opportunities for Ghanaians seeking meaningful careers in financial services.

Outside South Africa, life insurance penetration across the continent stands at 0.3%, with a density of just US$5 per person per year, representing a substantial opportunity to expand financial protection. By investing in professional standards, technology and capability of Financial Consultants and Advisors, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana is building a future-ready advisory force to help close this protection gap and make financial security more accessible to the communities it serves.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.