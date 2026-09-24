576 volunteers help remove 51.5 tonnes of waste from Nungua Beach, Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
About 576 volunteers have removed 51.5 tonnes of waste from Ananse Beach at Nungua in Accra as part of activities marking World Cleanup Day 2026.
The cleanup, held on Saturday, September 19, was led by Mayekoo in collaboration with Let’s Do It Ghana and brought together community members, businesses, environmental organisations, institutions and other groups.
The volunteers worked along the coastline to remove plastic and other waste as part of efforts to address marine pollution and promote cleaner coastal environments.
The exercise formed part of Mayekoo’s broader Coastal Restoration Initiative, which focuses on sustained community-led action to tackle waste and restore Ghana’s coastline.
The cleanup attracted participation from organisations including the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises (GRIPE), Clifton Homes Ghana, American Chamber of Commerce Ghana (AMCHAM Ghana), CMA CGM Ghana, GUBA Foundation, Twellium Industrial Company, Reiss & Co. (Ghana) Ltd., AIESEC Alumni Ghana, Las Palmas Food Centre Limited and the Krowor Municipal Assembly.
Other participating organisations included the Rugby League Federation Ghana, Infonimedia, Ghana Wildlife Society, German International School, Unilever Ghana, Accra Excel Lions Club and the All-Africa Students Union (AASU).
The Indian High Commission to Ghana also participated in the exercise alongside community members and other volunteers.
Speaking during the cleanup, Robert Mills-Lamptey of Mayekoo thanked the volunteers and participating organisations for supporting the exercise.
He emphasised the need for collective responsibility in addressing the volume of waste reaching Ghana’s beaches.
The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana also commended the initiative and highlighted the potential of Ananse Beach as a tourism destination.
He noted that plastic pollution and other forms of waste could undermine the environmental and tourism value of Ghana’s coastline.
He also referenced India’s Swachhata Hi Seva cleanliness initiative, which promotes public participation and shared responsibility for cleaner communities.
The organisers said the removal of 51.5 tonnes of waste in a single day was only one part of the longer-term work required to address coastal pollution.
Mayekoo said its Coastal Restoration Initiative would continue working with communities and partners on cleanup activities while promoting greater awareness of the sources and impact of waste reaching Ghana’s beaches.
The organisation said the World Cleanup Day exercise demonstrated the potential of coordinated community action, while stressing that sustained efforts would be necessary to maintain the progress made at Ananse Beach.
Mayekoo is a US-based 501(c)(3) public charity that raises funds and works with vetted local nonprofit partners to support projects and build local capacity across Africa.
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