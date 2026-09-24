CDM calls for bipartisan parliamentary probe into Ghana’s port and border-control systems

The bust comes just a day after another seizure of drugs in the country

The Centre for Democratic Movement (CDM) has called for a comprehensive investigation into Ghana’s port and border-control systems following the seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine in France from a container that had left Ghana.

The organisation said the Dunkirk seizure should not be treated as an isolated incident, pointing to several other narcotics cases involving Ghana-linked consignments since 2025.

According to CDM, the sequence of seizures raises questions about how narcotics are being detected, cleared and moved through Ghana’s maritime and aviation channels.

CDM said the investigation must go beyond identifying individuals arrested in connection with particular shipments and examine the institutional systems that are supposed to prevent illicit drugs from leaving the country.

It wants the 2018 decision concerning the role of the Narcotics Control Commission in container inspections, subsequent enforcement arrangements and the handling of intelligence on suspected narcotics trafficking to be examined.

The organisation has therefore proposed a bipartisan parliamentary committee to review the entire record and summon officials and institutions with relevant information.

CDM said such an inquiry should establish what happened, identify any institutional weaknesses and recommend measures to prevent Ghana from becoming increasingly associated with international narcotics trafficking.

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