WERise Network announces 2026 annual programme to celebrate growth and scale women-owned businesses

WERise Network has announced its 2026 Annual Programme, a week-long series of activities designed to celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs, strengthen business capacity, and create greater visibility and market opportunities for women-owned enterprises.

The programme will take place from 28 September to 4 October 2026 under the theme: “Rise & Scale: Celebrating Growth, Building Revenue and Creating Jobs.”

The theme highlights the vital contribution of women entrepreneurs to Ghana’s economic development through business growth, revenue generation, job creation, innovation, and community impact.

The 2026 Annual Programme will bring together women entrepreneurs, business leaders, development partners, policymakers, investors, customers, and other stakeholders for a week of learning, networking, business promotion, and collaboration.

Activities will include an Annual General Meeting, Regional Fora, business exhibitions, and practical masterclasses.

These engagements will provide participating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with relevant knowledge, practical tools, and connections to strengthen their operations, increase revenue, access new markets, and achieve sustainable growth.

A key feature of the programme will be a multi-day exhibition that allows WERise members to showcase their businesses, products, and services to the public.

The exhibition will also promote direct engagement between women-owned businesses, potential customers, partners, and other market stakeholders.

The programme is being organised in partnership with the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), the Mastercard Foundation, CalBank, YFM, and Afrosphere.

Through this partnership, the 2026 Annual Programme will create opportunities for women entrepreneurs to learn, connect, promote their businesses, and explore new pathways for enterprise development and expansion.

WERise Network encourages members of the public, businesses, development partners, media organisations, and other stakeholders to follow its official platforms for updates, programme details, and opportunities to participate.

WERise Network is a Ghana-based community that supports women entrepreneurs through mentorship, training, networking, business development, and access to markets and finance.

The network brings together women business owners, professionals, mentors, and partners to promote women’s leadership and help women-led businesses grow.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.