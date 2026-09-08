Health | National

KATH CEO praises Ghana Medical Trust Fund for its impact in just a year

Source: Myjoyonline  
  8 September 2026 1:43pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has praised the Ghana Medical Trust Fund for its significant contribution to healthcare delivery, saying the Fund’s impact within just one year feels like seven decades of support.

The commendation followed the presentation of medical equipment and consumables worth more than GH¢4 million to KATH.

The items include a fully equipped Olympus endoscopy tower, jaundice meters, as well as respiratory, oxygen therapy and anaesthesia consumables to strengthen the hospital’s capacity to provide specialised care.

KATH Chief Executive Officer, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, said the donation had come at a critical time, particularly because the hospital’s existing endoscopy equipment is more than 10 years old.

He noted that the new equipment would help address some of the hospital’s pressing medical needs and improve the quality of care available to patients.

The support from the Ghana Medical Trust Fund extends beyond the latest donation, with a cardiac intervention centre currently under construction at KATH.

The project represents a major milestone for the hospital, which has served patients for 70 years, and is expected to expand access to specialised cardiac care.

“Your impact within just a year feels like you have been here forever,” Dr Baidoo said, highlighting the scale of the Fund’s contribution to KATH’s infrastructure, equipment and healthcare delivery.

He said the hospital valued the partnership as it works to strengthen its capacity to provide advanced medical services to patients across Ghana and beyond.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group