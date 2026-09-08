KATH CEO praises Ghana Medical Trust Fund for its impact in just a year

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has praised the Ghana Medical Trust Fund for its significant contribution to healthcare delivery, saying the Fund’s impact within just one year feels like seven decades of support.

The commendation followed the presentation of medical equipment and consumables worth more than GH¢4 million to KATH.

The items include a fully equipped Olympus endoscopy tower, jaundice meters, as well as respiratory, oxygen therapy and anaesthesia consumables to strengthen the hospital’s capacity to provide specialised care.

KATH Chief Executive Officer, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, said the donation had come at a critical time, particularly because the hospital’s existing endoscopy equipment is more than 10 years old.

He noted that the new equipment would help address some of the hospital’s pressing medical needs and improve the quality of care available to patients.

The support from the Ghana Medical Trust Fund extends beyond the latest donation, with a cardiac intervention centre currently under construction at KATH.

The project represents a major milestone for the hospital, which has served patients for 70 years, and is expected to expand access to specialised cardiac care.

“Your impact within just a year feels like you have been here forever,” Dr Baidoo said, highlighting the scale of the Fund’s contribution to KATH’s infrastructure, equipment and healthcare delivery.

He said the hospital valued the partnership as it works to strengthen its capacity to provide advanced medical services to patients across Ghana and beyond.

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