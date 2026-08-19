‘You can’t improve players on pitches like this’ – Kotoko coach Tinkler

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Eric Tinkler, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the quality of pitches in Ghana as he prepares the club for the upcoming season.

The South African was appointed as the club's new gaffer for the 2026/27 season and has been training his side for the season, which starts next month.

The Porcupine Warriors have been in Accra as they continue to fine-tune their team ahead of the start of the Ghana Premier League season.

During a media interaction on Tuesday, August 18, Tinkler questioned the standard of pitches available for players.

"We saw the issues at the club when I arrived, when it came to discipline...for me, on-field discipline is probably more important," he said. "To just blame players, I don't think, is right. There are a lot of deeper things that lead to indiscipline. A lot of small issues that may exist in the club may end up being a big thing.

"As I mentioned before, the standard of the pitch might not mean a lot, but it is of massive importance; how are you going to improve a footballer on a pitch like this? You are not going to improve him...I can't teach them a lot when we play on poor pitches and the disappointment they have on their faces; you can see."

Kotoko will take on newly promoted Debibi United in their first game of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season.

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