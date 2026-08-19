Today’s front pages: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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AMA orders aboboyaa, tricycles to install reflectors, avoid major highways
5 minutes
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GACC flags persistent corruption risks despite progress in 2025
13 minutes
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Stalled reforms, funding gaps weakening Ghana’s anti-corruption fight – GACC
14 minutes
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Mahama deserves praise for creating Youth Development Ministry – Osman Ayariga
17 minutes
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Shea butter industry losing millions to raw shea nut to exports – Shea Butter Employers Association
18 minutes
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Youth health and wellbeing must remain central to national development – Osman Ayariga
20 minutes
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‘I’ll have onerous bail terms in your brain’ – Sammy Gyamfi fires back at Afenyo-Markin
26 minutes
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Education Minister calls for urgent focus on basic education as infrastructure gaps persist
26 minutes
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Audit Service recovers GH¢24.95m in unearned salaries, irregular payments – GACC
33 minutes
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Nobody is saying there haven’t been losses, but be factual about it – Sammy Gyamfi to critics
35 minutes
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Santasi commercial drivers park vehicles to protest arrests over GH¢1 fare increase
44 minutes
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Ghana’s anti-corruption gains threatened by weak enforcement, funding gaps – GACC
45 minutes
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Kontomire has higher nutritional value than spinach, broccoli – Dietician
47 minutes
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OSP saves GH¢5.73bn, secures seven convictions in 2025 – GACC
47 minutes
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GoldBod did not cause BoG’s $1.7bn loss – Sammy Gyamfi challenges IMF claims
53 minutes