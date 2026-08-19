Wontumi’s bail application hearing adjourned to October 15

Audio By Carbonatix
The bail application of the former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been adjourned to October 15, 2026.
The adjournment followed the failure of Chairman Wontumi, who is currently serving a 20-year jail term for illegal mining, and his lawyers to appear before the court for the hearing.
Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem-Sai, was present in court for the proceedings.
The court is expected to consider the bail application when the case resumes on October 15.
Watch the Deputy AG announcing the adjournment below.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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