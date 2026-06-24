‘People are playing political games with Sedina’s whereabouts’ – Edem Senanu

Anti-graft campaugner, Edem Senanu

Anti-corruption campaigner Edem Senanu has accused political actors of turning the controversy surrounding the whereabouts of former MASLOC Chief Executive Officer Sedina Tamakloe–Attionu into a political contest, insisting that the matter should instead be addressed through transparency and accountability.

Speaking on Joy FM's Newsnight, Mr. Senanu said the ongoing debate over whether Tamakloe–Attionu is serving her prison sentence has dragged on for too long and could have been resolved through straightforward disclosure by the relevant authorities.

"It looks like people are just playing some political game with it, but there ought to be transparency and accountability," he stated.

His comments come amid growing public scrutiny over the whereabouts of Sedina Tamakloe–Attionu following assurances by Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak that she is in prison custody. The Minority, however, continues to question the government's account and has demanded greater proof that she is serving her sentence as ordered by the court.

According to Senanu, the controversy would not have escalated if government had provided clearer information from the outset.

"First of all, I think that a little more transparency would help with accountability," he said.

The anti-corruption advocate noted that while security concerns may justify withholding certain details, it remains difficult to understand why authorities cannot indicate the specific prison facility where Sedina Tamakloe–Attionu is being held if she is indeed in lawful custody.

"If she's in prison custody, I quite cannot understand the difficulty in indicating which specific prison," he remarked.

Senanu also questioned why Parliament had not taken a more active role in seeking answers on the issue. He argued that lawmakers should have filed questions requiring the Interior Minister to provide comprehensive details regarding the former MASLOC boss's custodial status.

"I think they should have made the effort by now. In fact, I think we have spent too much time on this issue," he said.

He warned that suggestions that Parliament may be unable to obtain more information than what has already been provided publicly could undermine confidence in the institution's oversight responsibilities.

"It seems to suggest that Parliament is unable to play its oversight role, which would be a shame," he added.

Senanu stressed that the matter goes beyond partisan politics and concerns the public's right to know whether a person convicted of offences against the state is serving the sentence imposed by the courts.

"The citizens have a right to know exactly where she is. The crimes that were committed were against the state. If she is incarcerated, that information all of us should have," he stated.

His remarks add to increasing calls for government to provide greater clarity on Sedina Tamakloe Attionu's whereabouts, as the debate continues to generate public interest and political controversy.

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