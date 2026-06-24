Which records prove Sedina is in prison? – Baffour Awuah asks Interior Minister

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has questioned government’s handling of information surrounding the incarceration of former MASLOC Chief Executive Officer Sedina Tamakloe–Attionu.

He insisted that authorities must provide documentary proof confirming that she is indeed serving her sentence in prison custody.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsnight, the lawmaker argued that while government has maintained that Sedina Tamakloe–Attionu is in prison custody, no publicly available records have been presented to substantiate that claim.

“Where are the records confirming that she’s in prison? Where are the records?” he repeatedly asked.

His comments come amid ongoing public debate over the exact whereabouts of the convicted former MASLOC boss, with Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak insisting that she is serving her sentence under the custody of the Ghana Prisons Service but declining to disclose the specific facility for security reasons.

According to Nana Baffour Awuah, the explanation offered by the Interior Minister has not resolved the matter, but instead deepened public suspicion.

He argued that the process of transferring a convicted person into prison custody follows clear legal and administrative procedures, including the issuance of a warrant and formal handover from law enforcement to the prison service, all of which should be verifiable.

“There are processes that lead to a person being taken into prison custody. There is a warrant which is supposed to evidence the person having been delivered into the custody of the prison service by the police,” he said.

The former MP maintained that such procedural records should be available to confirm whether Sedina Tamakloe–Attionu is indeed serving her sentence as stated by government officials.

He further criticised suggestions that Parliament’s oversight role would not produce additional clarity on the matter, describing such a position as troubling for democratic accountability.

His remarks follow weeks of public and political debate over Sedina Tamakloe–Attionu’s custodial status after her conviction, with government insisting she is in lawful custody while critics continue to demand greater transparency.

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