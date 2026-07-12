Digitisation has strengthened justice delivery across Ghana — Justice Owusu-Dapaa

A Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Dr Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, has commended Ghana's judiciary for the progress it has made in modernising justice delivery through the adoption of digital technology.

According to him, the Judicial Service's investment in technology has significantly improved the administration of justice by enabling some court proceedings to be conducted electronically, making the justice system more efficient and accessible.

Speaking on The Law with Samson Lardy Anyenini on Sunday, 12 July, during discussions marking the 150th anniversary of Ghana's Supreme Court, while assessing the Court system, Justice Owusu-Dapaa said the judiciary had embraced digital innovation to ensure justice is not constrained by geography.

He noted that the use of technology has enhanced access to the courts and enabled people in different parts of the country to participate in proceedings without unnecessary logistical challenges.

"The goal is to try and deploy digitisation, e-justice infrastructure to all courts in Ghana and a lot of progress has been made."

"Now, with respect to a court not having digitisation will affect appeals which emanate from that particular court, I do not think so, because at the end of the day, you have to compile the records properly," he added.

Justice Owusu-Dapaa said the progress made through digitalisation demonstrates the judiciary's commitment to improving justice delivery and ensuring that every Ghanaian, irrespective of location, has meaningful access to the courts. Adding that "Any move to try and expand technology in the court is a welcome development."

He added that access to justice should never depend on where a person lives, stressing that every citizen deserves equal protection and the opportunity to seek justice without undue obstacles.

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