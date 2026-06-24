Sedina serving her sentence in prison custody, not receiving special treatment – Interior Minister

Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak has firmly dismissed claims that former MASLOC Chief Executive Officer Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu is being held in a private residence or receiving preferential treatment, insisting that she is serving her prison sentence in state custody.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' Evans Mensah, the minister said Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu has been in the custody of the state since her return to Ghana and remains under the supervision of the Ghana Prisons Service.

"From the day she came, she has been with us, and she's with us, and she's serving her term," he stated.

The minister's comments come amid growing public debate and renewed calls from opposition figures for transparency regarding the incarceration of former MASLOC Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, following her conviction in the MASLOC fraud case.

The Minority has specifically demanded that the government disclose the prison facility where she is serving her sentence after her extradition to Ghana.

Responding to questions about her exact location, Mr Muntaka argued that authorities are under no obligation to publicly disclose the specific prison facility where a convict is being held, particularly in the case of high-profile inmates.

"Maybe in Ghana, we take telling people where somebody is serving lightly, because in America and other countries, telling people that this kind of high-profile person is here can even lead to the death of that person. So it's for safety," he explained.

The Interior Minister maintained that Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu is not receiving any special treatment and remains subject to the same prison regulations as other inmates. "Trust us, she's serving her term. She's not in any private residence. She is with us," he said.

When pressed on whether Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was specifically in prison custody, Muntaka responded that a convicted person sentenced by a court would naturally be under the care of prison authorities.

"Was she not sentenced? She was. If she were sentenced, where would she be? You must be in prison custody," he said.

The minister further disclosed that anyone seeking to verify her location or visit her could do so through the established procedures of the Ghana Prisons Service.

According to him, prospective visitors must submit a request to the Director-General of Prisons, after which the inmate would be consulted before access is granted.

Mr Muntaka rejected suggestions that the government could be shielding Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu because of personal relationships or political considerations.

He reiterated that the government remains committed to upholding the rule of law and insisted that Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu is serving her sentence in accordance with the court's orders.

"I can assure you that yes, she is with us. She's not cooling off in the house. Believe me," the minister said.

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