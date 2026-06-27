CONFIRMED: Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu arrived in Nsawam on Wednesday, June 24

The incarcerated former chief executive of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, started her prison sentence at the Nsawam Medium Security Female Prison on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, sources with intimate knowledge of the facts have told pacgh.org.

Yesterday [Friday, June 27], we published an exclusive story of Sedina’s journey to jail since her arrival from the United States, including her time at the Police Hospital in Accra. At the time of filing the report, we could not independently confirm when she was actually checked into the prison.

We can now report that she was sent to Nsawam Prison on June 24. This information is consistent with the NPP minority in parliament’s claim that Sedina was not in jail until that date.

The sources that told us about her time at the police hospital had suggested that she spent only a few days in the hospital. They did not give a specific number of days or the date she was taken to prison.

One source said she was in the Police Hospital for about “four to five days,” fewer than the two weeks between her arrival in Ghana and her incarceration.

According to them, she was first handed over to the BNI upon her arrival at the Accra International Airport. The BNI later handed her over to the Ghana Prisons Service.

Sedina reportedly arrived in Ghana with a medical condition, which the U.S. authorities communicated to their Ghanaian counterparts before handing her over.

The sources said she was taken to the police hospital, where she was admitted and treated for days.

The Police Hospital later certified her fit to begin her sentence. She was then given medication and taken to Nsawam to begin her 10-year sentence.

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu's whereabouts became a matter of public controversy. Many openly questioned whether she was actually in prison, and pressure had mounted on the government to account for her.

Our sources reveal that she is in the female section of Nsawam Medium Security Prison. External access to her is tightly controlled, with only a handful of close family members permitted to visit.

We can now confirm that she was logged into that facility only last Wednesday.

Background

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu arrived in Ghana on June 9, 2026, following her extradition from the United States to serve a 10-year prison sentence.

She was tried and jailed in absentia after she failed to return to Ghana from the United States. She had obtained permission from the High Court during her trial in 2021 to travel to the United States for medical treatment while her trial was ongoing.

An Accra High Court convicted her in 2024 after finding her guilty of multiple offences, including causing financial loss to the state and stealing.

The conviction stemmed from a prolonged legal battle involving allegations of misappropriation and the diversion of state resources during her administration of the government-funded microfinance institution.

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court is set to deliver a ruling on an appeal filed by her legal team on the propriety of her trial in absentia and sentencing on July 30, 2026.

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