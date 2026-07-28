Styrofoam not biodegradable, poses serious health risks – EPA CEO warns

Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse

The Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, has urged Ghanaians to stop using Styrofoam products, warning that they are not biodegradable and pose significant environmental and health risks.

Speaking at the launch of an awareness campaign on the ban of polystyrene foam products at Rawlings Park in Accra on Tuesday, Prof. Klutse called on market traders, consumers and businesses to support the transition to biodegradable alternatives ahead of the nationwide ban, which takes effect on January 1, 2027.

She said market women would play a critical role in educating the public about the ban and encouraging the use of safer packaging materials.

"We also know that our market women play an important role in this campaign. And we want to really follow the movement to support us with education in the markets, in our homes, everywhere we find ourselves, to help us with this campaign."

Prof. Klutse said alternatives to styrofoam products were already available and encouraged consumers to choose biodegradable packaging.

"There are alternatives, as you can see. We have shown or demonstrated a few here. We want to eat from paper instead of styrofoam. We want to eat from products that are biodegradable."

She explained that styrofoam remains in the environment for long periods because it does not decompose naturally.

"Because the styrofoam is not biodegradable, when they get mixed up with the soil, they stay there forever. They do not degrade with the soil."

The EPA Chief also raised concerns about the potential health effects of using styrofoam food containers, particularly when they are used to serve hot meals.

"Apart from that, it has a huge impact on our health. We also heard from the EPA Director on the health impact of styrofoam. When hot food is served in styrofoam, the material leaks."

"And then we get microplastics that mix with the food. Once it gets into the food, it's carcinogenic. You can get cancer. You can get other sicknesses from eating a takeaway, especially if the food is hot."

Prof. Klutse said burning styrofoam products also posed health and environmental hazards because of the harmful substances released into the air.

"When you set fire to it, it's highly inflammable as well. You can't dispose of it easily. That is why we find it in our litter and throughout our environment."

"When you try burning them, they release harmful substances. When you inhale them, they also cause cancer of the lungs and other cancers."

She added that some illnesses linked to prolonged exposure to harmful substances may be difficult to diagnose.

"Sometimes you are sick, you go to the hospital over and over again, and they can't even diagnose what is wrong with you. But you know that you are sick."

Prof. Klutse also warned that styrofoam materials used in buildings and household products could contribute to fire risks.

"We use these styrofoams also in our ceiling materials and in our mattresses. Those are also highly inflammable."

"So if you have heard houses being burnt, some of these are because the materials that we are using for these mattresses and the ceilings of our buildings are highly inflammable."

She said although some polystyrene products used for medical purposes would be handled through separate engagements with the health sector, the ban would apply broadly to products used by the general public.

"Some products are out of the ban because some are used for medical purposes. That is an engagement we have with the medical authorities and not with ordinary Ghanaians."

"For every ordinary Ghanaian, the ban is on January 1st, 2027. We don't want to see styrofoams in the country. We don't want to see mattresses made of styrofoam. We don't want to see ceiling materials made of styrofoam. We don't want to see any other packaging made of styrofoam."

She said the EPA would begin enforcing the ban from the start of 2027 and urged businesses to clear existing stock before then.

"The EPA will enforce those rules on January 1st, 2027."

"That is why we are doing a campaign now. Stop buying from the wholesalers. Finish selling what is in your shop now. Between now and January 1st, we believe that we will be exhausting what we have at the store."

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