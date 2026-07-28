Convenience of using Styrofoam comes at a high environmental cost – EPA Boss

Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse

The Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, has warned that the widespread use of styrofoam products, while convenient, has come at a significant environmental and public health cost.

Speaking at the launch of an awareness campaign on the ban of polystyrene foam products at Rawlings Park in Accra on Tuesday July 28, Prof. Klutse said plastics had become deeply embedded in Ghana's economy over the past three decades, supporting several sectors despite their environmental impact.

"In the environmental management and sustainable development journey, we know that over the past three decades plastics have become heavily embedded in our national economy, and they support key sectors of the economy," she said.

"While plastics have provided convenience and cost advantages to us, especially single-use plastics, they have resulted in heavy environmental consequences, including health challenges as well."

Prof. Klutse said the EPA was officially launching a nationwide awareness campaign to educate the public on the ban of polystyrene styrofoam takeaway packs and the reasons behind the policy.

"Today, the Environmental Protection Authority is here to officially launch the awareness campaign against the ban of these polystyrene styrofoam takeaway packs," she said.

She noted that polystyrene products are used in a variety of applications beyond food packaging, including building materials, mattresses and transport packaging, making public education essential.

"Some we use for ceilings in our buildings, some we use for mattresses that we sleep on, some we use for packaging and transportation, and many more. So this awareness is about education, and we are happy that some voices have come to demonstrate how toxic these packs that we eat from are."

Calling for collective action, Prof. Klutse urged all sectors of society to support the campaign.

"So we are here to launch the campaign. All of us must get involved. By all of us, I mean every sector of the economy must get involved in this."

She acknowledged that styrofoam food containers had become part of everyday life in Ghana and recognised that the transition away from them would not be easy.

"For many years, styrofoam has become part of our lives. It carries our food in our homes, food on the streets, in our bakeries, in our restaurants, in our schools. Everywhere we turn, we see these styrofoams."

"They have become part of our everyday lives. So we understand the difficulty and understand the questions the market women also ask. We provide answers as well."

Prof. Klutse said the convenience offered by styrofoam products could no longer justify their environmental and health impacts.

"It's not going to be easy, we understand. But at the same time, the convenience we have comes at a high environmental cost. We can no longer overlook the problems or the challenges these packs, these styrofoams, and the products that they come in are giving us."

"Both the environmental challenges and the health challenges that they are giving us. And so we must all be part of this campaign."

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