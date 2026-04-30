Government lifts curfew on Gushegu District communities following improved security

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka, has on the advice of the National Security Council and by Executive Instrument, lifted the curfew imposed on several communities in the Gushegu District with immediate effect.

The decision follows what authorities describe as a significant improvement in the security situation in the area.

The affected communities include Paboni, Yidaani, Kukpok, Busun No. 1, Busun No. 2, Nagnani, Nayagile, Donbin, Kolik, Tinyongu and Klokpan, all located within the Northern Region.

The lifting of the curfew is expected to restore normalcy and allow residents to resume their daily economic and social activities without restriction.

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 30, the government urged chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, the youth and residents of the area to exercise restraint despite the challenges confronting them.

It emphasised the need for stakeholders to adopt non-violent means in addressing disputes and maintaining peace in the district.

Authorities also reiterated the importance of community cooperation in sustaining the gains made in restoring calm.

Residents have been encouraged to support security agencies and uphold law and order to prevent any relapse into unrest.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained a total ban on the possession of arms, ammunition and other offensive weapons within the district.

It warned that any person found in possession of such items will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

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