Curfew lifted in Karaga as gov’t maintains ban on arms

The government has lifted the curfew imposed on Karaga Township and its surrounding communities in the Northern Region, following what authorities describe as a significant improvement in the security situation.

The decision was taken by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, acting on the advice of the National Security Council and backed by an Executive Instrument.

The curfew, which had been in place amid security concerns in the area, is now lifted with immediate effect.

Despite the easing of restrictions, the government is urging chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and residents of Karaga to exercise restraint and maintain peace.

Authorities have called on the community to resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue and other non-violent means.

However, a total ban on the possession of arms remains in force. The government has warned that anyone found carrying weapons, ammunition, or any offensive objects within the township and its environs will be arrested and prosecuted.

The Interior Ministry emphasised that sustaining peace in the area will require cooperation from all stakeholders, as efforts continue to consolidate stability in the district.

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