National

Government revises curfew hours in Gushegu District

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  20 April 2026 12:28pm
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The Minister for the Interior, acting on the advice of the National Security Council and by Executive Instrument, has announced a revision to curfew hours affecting several communities in the Gushegu District of the Northern Region.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ministry, the new curfew, which takes effect from Monday, April 20, 2026, sets restricted movement between 8:00 pm and 4:00 am daily for the affected communities.

The measure applies to Paboni, Yidaani, Kukpok, Busun No. 1, Busun No. 2, Nagnani, Nayagile, Donbin, Kolik, Tinyongu, and Klokpan.

The Interior Ministry urged traditional leaders, opinion leaders, youth groups and residents within the affected areas of the Gushegu District to remain calm and exercise restraint as efforts continue to address the underlying tensions in the area.

Authorities further encouraged stakeholders to resort to non-violent means in resolving grievances and to direct their energies towards sustaining peace and stability within their communities.

In addition to the curfew adjustment, the government has imposed a total ban on the possession, carrying or use of arms, ammunition and any offensive weapons within the affected communities.

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