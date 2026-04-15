Five communities burnt in a chieftaincy clash in Gushegu district

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Five communities in the Nawuhugu/Kolick electoral area of the Gushegu District have been set ablaze following clashes over the enskinment of a new chief for the Yidaan community.

The affected communities include Yidaan, Busum No. 2, Kukpok, Nagnan, and Nayagil.

The dispute reportedly began after the position became vacant following the death of the former leader, identified as Sakpi.

Members of the Binamob faction insist that the successor should be enskinned by the Zantali-Lana.

However, the Bikpaangib faction has rejected that position, arguing instead that the authority lies with the Chief of Nagnan or the Chief of Nasu.

Tensions escalated after the Binamob faction went ahead to enskin their preferred candidate through the Zantali-Lana.

The move was strongly opposed by the rival faction, triggering violent confrontations that eventually spread across the communities, leaving five settlements burnt.

Houses and properties were destroyed, while livestock were also killed. Although no fatalities have been reported, JoyNews sources indicate that several people sustained injuries.

Residents said that they are increasingly worried that the violence could escalate without urgent security intervention.

In a statement, the Inspector-General of Police said a special team of operational officers, supported by armoured vehicles, has been deployed to Gushegu and nearby Karaga to “beef up security” following the clashes.

The team, according to the statement, will work with personnel from the Northern Regional Police Command to intensify patrols across the affected towns and surrounding communities to restore calm and prevent further violence.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.