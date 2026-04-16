Over 7,000 displaced in Nawuhugu/Kolick conflict in Gushegu district

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More than 7,000 people have been displaced by a recent chieftaincy conflict in the Gushegu District of the Northern Region.

The District Chief Executive for the area, Abdul Hafiz Adam, told JoyNews that those affected are currently sheltering with relatives in nearby communities.

"The displaced people are now living with other families in closer communities that are not affected by the conflict," he said.

"What we are doing is working around the clock to be able to find some support because we have communities that have been totally burnt down, and they have lost their belongings. Some of them, even food stuff, is a problem for them. We have reported to NADMO, and we are also appealing to other benevolent organisations to support," he said.

Mr Hafiz added that the assembly is struggling with the cost of maintaining security operations.

"Their ration, their fuel, even their accommodation, everything is on the district assembly. We have exhausted our budget on security already, so we are finding ways and means to sustain it because it is something we cannot compromise, and that is why we have appealed to other sister organisations to come to our aid," Mr Hafiz said.

He said calm has returned to the area, with security personnel operating around the clock to prevent further disturbances.

Mr Hafiz said he was hopeful that the heavy security presence would help restore peace fully.

"We are hopeful that with the presence of the security, the people will lay down their arms. What we are doing is that we have started engaging with the various factions," the DCE said.

He noted that executives of the Konkomba Youth Association are in the community, engaging with the various groups.

Local chiefs who are not involved in the conflict are also expected to hold a peace dialogue as part of efforts to resolve the dispute.

The DCE added that the Northern Regional Minister, Adolf John Ali, is expected to visit the area with several other high-profile people to engage with stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on several communities in the Gushegu District following escalating tensions in the area.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, announced the directive on the advice of the National Security Council and by Executive Instrument, with the curfew taking immediate effect from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The affected communities include Paboni, Yidaani, Kukpok, Busun No. 1, Busun No. 2, Nagnani, Nayagile, Donbin, Kolik, Tinyongu, and Klokpan.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.