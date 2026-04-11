Fire guts auto parts warehouse at Bubuashie, one fire officer injured

A warehouse dealing in auto parts has been destroyed by fire at Bubuashie Atico Junction in Accra, with one firefighter injured during efforts to contain the blaze.

The fire, which broke out around 5:00 p.m. near an SDA church, engulfed the facility stocked with vehicle parts, including doors and bumpers, drawing panic among residents and traders in the area.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire may have started after a security officer allegedly burned weeds nearby and left the scene to attend prayers. Authorities, however, have not confirmed the cause.

Emergency response teams, including the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Ambulance Service, National Disaster Management Organisation and the Ghana Police Service, were deployed to the scene and worked to bring the fire under control and secure the area.

The father of the warehouse owner, speaking in an interview with Adom News, said his son had alerted him to the outbreak, but they did not initially expect the extent of destruction caused.

Greater Accra Regional Fire Commander, Rashid Nisawu, confirmed that one fire officer sustained injuries during the operation and has since been taken to the hospital for treatment.

He added that investigations are underway to establish the exact cause of the fire.

No civilian casualties have been reported.

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