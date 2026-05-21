Economy

Ghana will receive final IMF cash of US$318 million immediately after July board approval – Mission Chief

Source: Joy Business  
  21 May 2026 7:37pm
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IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, Dr. Ruben Atoyan, has revealed that Ghana will have access to the final tranche of US$318 million immediately after July 27, 2026.

This is subject to the IMF Board approving Ghana’s sixth programme review.

Dr Atoyan noted that "as soon as the board approves Ghana’s final programme, the next day, I will move to sign the payslip for the funds to be released."

The IMF Mission Chief disclosed this on PM EXPRESS Business Edition with host George Wiafe on May 21, 2026.

He confirmed that IMF staff will present a comprehensive report on Ghana to the Board for approval of the sixth programme review.

IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, Dr. Ruben Atoyan

Dr Atoyan explained that once the Board approves the report, the final tranche of more than US$318 million under Ghana’s bailout programme is expected to hit the account of the Bank of Ghana.

The Mission Chief clarified that Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme has not officially ended despite the recent staff level agreement reached in Accra.

Disbursement under the ECF programme

Since Ghana signed onto the IMF programme in May 2023, the country has received about US$2.8 billion as of December 2025.

If Ghana successfully passes the sixth review and receives the final tranche, the total amount secured under the Extended Credit Facility programme since signing on could reach US$3.2 billion.

The majority of these funds have gone a long way in supporting projects identified in the 2025/2026 budget.

Unlike previous programmes that focused on supporting the Bank of Ghana’s reserves, funding under the current programme was directed toward projects identified in the national budget.

According to the IMF, Ghana’s ECF programme has delivered substantial stabilisation gains driven by strong reform efforts and significant progress in public debt restructuring. These efforts have contributed to sharply lower inflation, stronger external buffers, improved confidence in the cedi, and significant gains in debt sustainability.

The Mission Chief stated that there have also been improvements in the debt trajectory, creating fiscal space to advance development objectives while preserving the hard won stabilisation gains.

He also maintained that sustaining these gains depends on strong implementation of ambitious public financial management and structural reforms aimed at mitigating risks associated with contingent liabilities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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