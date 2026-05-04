Netflix to give Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ wide theatrical release, marking a first

Netflix on Friday said it would put filmmaker Greta Gerwig’s "Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew" movie in wide ​theatrical release next year, where it will play exclusively for more than ‌45 days - a first for the streaming service.

Written and directed by Gerwig, the film is the first adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ 1955 book, which explores the origins of Narnia. It will be released in ​theatres on February 12 and made available on the streaming service on April ​2.

This marks a departure for Netflix, which typically releases movies exclusively on ⁠its streaming service. There have been some exceptions, including for movies with the potential ​to win an Academy Award. Movies must debut in theatres to be eligible for Oscar consideration.

Netflix said it opted for a wide theatrical release for "Narnia" because of the series' broad appeal across generations and geographies.

Theatre owners applauded Netflix's decision.

“This is welcome news," Cinema United President Michael O'Leary ​said in a statement, adding, "Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew' is a movie audiences will ​want to see on the big screen. Now they’ll have that opportunity.”

Netflix has shown an increasing ‌willingness ⁠to embrace the theatrical experience, last year releasing a sing-along version of its popular animated film, "KPop Demon Hunters" in movie theatres.

During the pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos also said the company would continue to release Warner Bros. movies in theatres and honour the traditional 45-day window of exclusivity.

"Narnia" was originally scheduled to be released for two weeks in IMAX theatres, starting on Thanksgiving. Gerwig lauded Netflix for opting to make the film more widely available.

"I cannot wait for people to ​see the ⁠film in theatres on February 12 and on Netflix on April 2,” Gerwig said.

Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment, said the nation's largest theatre chain would "throw everything we have" ⁠to support ​Netflix.

"We are in their corner fully," Aron wrote ​on the social media platform X. "We are and will be all in."

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