‘Go back and save them’ – Upper West NACOC boss charges school counsellors to tackle drug abuse

Audio By Carbonatix
The Upper West Regional Commander of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Bede Napane, has urged guidance and counselling coordinators to become the first line of defence against the growing abuse of drugs among students.
According to him, teachers and school counsellors are increasingly becoming first responders as more students turn to tramadol and other unprescribed substances.
Speaking at a World Drug Day seminar in Wa, Mr Napane said the fight against drug abuse could no longer be left solely in the hands of security agencies, stressing that the battle must begin in the classroom.
"Go back and save them," he urged the counsellors, calling on them to identify and support students who may be struggling with substance abuse.
The seminar, organised by NACOC, brought together guidance and counselling coordinators from various districts and schools to equip them with the skills needed to detect early signs of drug abuse among students and provide timely interventions.
Participants described the training as an eye-opener.
"This seminar has opened our eyes to things we must observe in our students," one coordinator said. "We have a lot of students who are using these drugs, including tramadol. This workshop has equipped us to better support them in our schools."
Counsellors were also cautioned against the dangers of self-medication and the use of unprescribed drugs.
"Not every drug is beneficial to us, especially those that have not been prescribed by medical practitioners," another participant said. "Some drugs can adversely affect our health and even lead to premature death."
Mr Napane stressed the need for greater collaboration between schools, parents, health professionals and security agencies to address the growing menace of drug abuse among young people.
He warned that without early intervention and sustained public education, substance abuse could have serious consequences for students, families and communities.
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